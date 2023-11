Hier informieren wir dich laufend über unsere 🍁Oktober 2023 Anlagen!

The price of €61,850 includes the Splint Invest platform fee and external maintenance costs of €3,750. €58,100 can be allocated to the painting.

Platform Fee Splint Invest: Compensation for the tokenization of the assets, the maintenance as well as the further development of the application and the costs related to the research and maintenance of the expert network.

External maintenance costs: Shipping, handling, 4 years storage, and insurance.